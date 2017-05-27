Gather and be merry at 2017 Ren in the Glen

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — Hear ye, hear ye!

The mystic vale known as “the Glen” will once again see an invasion of fairies, sprites, royalty, acrobats, artisans, brewers, and purveyors of food this very weekend!

That’s right, the sixth annual “Ren in the Glen” will be held the weekend of July 29 and 30 just northeast of Glenwood City. The celebration, which started in 2012, is listed on the website as one of Wisconsin’s smallest, and newest, renaissance fairs.