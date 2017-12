Natalie Gabbert, daughter of Ed and Mary Gabbert and graduate of Glenwood City High School, was among the WolfPACT Scholarship winners for 2017-18 at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The amount of her scholarship is $5,000. The WolfPACT is the largest guaranteed, four-year scholarship in South Dakota. Students entering their freshman year at NSU are eligible for various funding amounts based on their ACT scores.