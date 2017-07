By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — Visitors to the St. Croix County Fair have seen the face of the fairgrounds in Glenwood City change since 2011 thanks to an organization created in 2007.

The Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds is the fundraising organization for the site of the annual county fair, and has been responsible for several projects, large and small, since the group’s inception.