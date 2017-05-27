Four dead in Chippewa County traffic accident

TOWN OF COLBURN — A two-vehicle accident late Saturday afternoon, May 27 in the Chippewa County town of Colburn has claimed four lives and left five others with serious injuries.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Hwy 64 and County Highway G about halfway between Cornell and Gilman shortly after 5:00 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported a number of people injured and requested EMS.