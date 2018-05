By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 27-year-old former Wheeler man convicted of first degree child sexual assault and felony imprisonment in two prior cases has been sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to strangulation and battery.

Mykle J. McMahon appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court before Judge Rod Smeltzer for a plea and sentencing hearing with his attorney, Richard Yonko, on April 30.