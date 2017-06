By Cara L. Dempski

EAU CLAIRE — Elk Mound’s Cole Tyman could not join the Eau Claire Cavaliers baseball team until a couple weeks ago, but he already seems to be fitting in well.

The Cavaliers’ manager, Matt Miller, said Tyman is quiet and mostly keeps to himself, but seems to get fired up for games.

“He works hard at his baseball trade, and I like to find guys like him,” Miller noted. “His work ethic and attitude seem to rub off on other players.”