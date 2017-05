By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 39-year-old former Boyceville resident is facing 29 felony charges related to sex crimes against young children, including 16 new child pornography charges.

Ted Lopez appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court May 22, along with his attorney Charles Huff, before Judge Rod Smeltzer and pleaded not guilty on two separate cases, one that includes 23 felonies and the other that includes two felonies.