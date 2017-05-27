Glenwood City firefighters responded to two fire calls this past week.

The first was on Wednesday morning on May 24, shortly before 9 a.m. for a house fire at a home located on the corner of Oak and Fourth Street in Glenwood City. Here a fire of undetermined cause started in a small pile of wood in the basement. The fire was discovered by the owner, Jennifer Klinger, who returned home from work to get a different pair of shoes and discovered smoke in the house.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and damage was contained to a wall in the basement.

A broken gas line called out the fire Department on Sunday, May 28th at 3:15 p.m. when a reported propane gas line was cut by a lawn mower at 2735 160th Avenue in the Town of Glenwood.