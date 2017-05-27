Fairest of them all: GC graduate Kaitlin Konder named 2017 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — Competitors of any stripe will tell you the end goal is the win.

For those who wind up in second place, there is the thought that there is always another chance.

Or, as a quote from the movie “Cinderella Story,” puts it: “Never let the fear of striking out, keep you from playing the game.”

The movie is one of the newest Fairest of the Fair, Kaitlin Konder’s, favorites, and is an excellent parallel for her own journey to the crown.