MENOMONIE, WI — WESTconsin Credit Union, an advocate for education, has recently awarded twelve $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors as part of the WESTconsin Scholarship Program. Recipients were selected based on a variety of criteria including community and school involvement, academic progress, financial need, career plans and goals.

Maxwell Engel, Boyceville High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient from the Menomonie area.