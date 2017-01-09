EM girls drop pair of non-conference contests, win in Spring Valley

By Cara L. Dempski

The Elk Mound girls’ basketball team started 2017 with a bang, playing one game every other day, starting with the Mounders’ first day back to school after the holiday break.

The Mounders traveled to Altoona Tuesday, January 3 to take on the Altoona Railroaders and came away on the losing end of a 46-37 score in overtime. The team took Wednesday off, but then traveled to Spring Valley for a conference contest on January 5.