By Cara L. Dempski

ELK MOUND — It was not an easy win, and at one point, head coach Mike Kessler was not even sure it was going to be a win, but Elk Mound finished strong.

The Mounders came back from a 10-point deficit with seven minutes left in the game to nip the St. Croix Central Panthers 50-49 in a non-conference home game January 3.