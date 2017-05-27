Elsie Clara Marie Krueger (Tesch). Born March 25, 1921. Died June 22, 2017 at the age of 96.

Born in Township of Glenwood City, WI and resided in Minneapolis, MN.

Preceded in death by parents Frederick and Hannah (Klawitter) Tesch; twin sister Alice Voeltz; brother Alvin Tesch; and husband Everette Krueger.

Survived by children: Randall and wife Barb, Rick, Lana, Ron and wife Debbie. Two grandchildren: Clint and wife Marja, Cory and wife Kim. Six great grandchildren: Sydney, Cory, Daniel, Taylor, Cailin, and Kash. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Service will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the University Lutheran Church of Hope, 601 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota.