Elk Mound schools consider bids for facilities assessment

By Cara L. Dempski

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound Board of Education took a step toward completing the first of three facilities outcomes listed in the 2017 strategic plan.

Board members learned July 24 that district superintendent Eric Wright had been in contact with three firms to solicit bids for completion of facilities assessments. The strategic plan indicates the first facilities outcome should be completed by the end of the upcoming school year to summarize the condition of all district structures and infrastructure.