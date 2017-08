By Cara L. Dempski

MENOMONIE — A member of Elk Mound’s Class of 2017 was named the 2018 Dunn County Fairest of the Fair Sunday afternoon in Menomonie.

Even better? She is the second Mounder to be crowned with the title in just the second year of the competition.

Eighteen-year-old Maria Heltne, daughter of Billy and Betty Heltne, was chosen July 30 to succeed 2017 Fairest of the Fair, Alexus Grossbier.