Elk Mound boys lose one, win one at Sentry Classic

By Cara L. Dempski

STEVENS POINT — The Elk Mound boys basketball team had a break of nearly two weeks. A lengthy respite that new Mounders’ head coach, Mike Kessler, hoped it would help the team recharge and refocus for the rest of the season.

The Mounders traveled to the UW – Stevens Point’s Quandt Fieldhouse on December 28 and 29 to take part in the 2016 Sentry Classic. Elk Mound took on the Stevens Point Pacelli Cardinals in it’s first tournament match-up on December 28 and lost for only the third time this season, 47-37.

After taking the night to rest and regroup, Elk Mound met the Amherst Falcons, another central Wisconsin school. The Mounders shook off the previous night’s loss to best the Falcons 52-43.

Elk Mound is now 3-3 overall, and maintains a 2-1 record in the Dunn-St. Croix. They played at home January 3 in a non-conference contest against St. Croix Central before hosting long-time rival Colfax on Friday, January 6.