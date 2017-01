By Cara L. Dempski

ELK MOUND — It always seems to be a more exciting game when two rival schools play each other. Just ask anyone from Colfax and Elk Mound.

The latest installment of the decades-long rivalry between the Mounders and Vikings played out on the basketball court at Elk Mound High School January 6 and ended in a 50-43 victory for the Mounders.