Elk Mound Board of Education approves preliminary 2017-2018 budget despite stalemate in state legislature

By Cara L. Dempski

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound Board of Education was not put off by the lack of a signed state budget for the 2017-2019 biennium last week when it approved this year’s preliminary budget.

The initial 2017-2018 budget numbers were presented and discussed at special meeting held July 24 prior to the regular monthly board meeting. District superintendent Eric Wright reminded the group and district residents in attendance that the budget is not set in stone.