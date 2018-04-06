Educational series for small businesses kicks off in May

The University of Wisconsin Extension service will begin offering a series of no-cost educational courses for small business owners or those thinking of starting their own business. These courses are based on the Money Smart for Small Business modules developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Designed to be delivered by intermediary organizations to new or operating small business owners —with or without formal business training—to provide a practical introduction to aspects of starting and managing a business.