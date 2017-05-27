Early deadline for July 5th issue

With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday, the normal printing day, the Tribune Press Reporter and Colfax Messenger will be publishing its July 5th issue on Friday morning, June 30.

With this early publication date, all copy and advertising for that issue of the Tribune and Messenger must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. All copy received after that time will not be considered for publication until the July 12 issue.

Please note that this shortened deadline applies to only the July 5th issue. The normal deadline of Thursday at 5 p.m. will resume with the following week’s issue.

Please call 715-265-4646 or email us at: tribune@dewittmedia.com with any questions.

The office will be closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.