Dunn County broadband “gap analysis” survey almost ready to go live

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — Do you live in a rural area and have a very slow Internet connection or maybe no Internet connection at all?

You will soon have an opportunity to document that slow or nonexistent Internet connection in Dunn County by taking the “gap analysis” survey.

The survey is intended to help UW-Extension and Dunn County officials to map available Internet service in the county as a way to a provide information that Internet Service Providers could use to apply for grants from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to improve rural broadband access.