Douglas R. Tweed, age 84, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at MCHS in Barron.

He was born January 29, 1933 in rural Sand Creek to Ole and Nellie (Fjelstad) Tweed. He married Nelda Niceswanger on October 27, 1956 in Chetek. Douglas farmed from the age of 14 until retirement in 1999 on the Tweed Century Farm in rural Sand Creek. He truly enjoyed farming but could always find the time to fish, hunt and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife: Nelda of Chetek; children: Robert (Jude) Tweed of Colfax, Larry (Vickie) Tweed of Sand Creek, Scott Tweed of Eau Claire and Jodene (Dirk) Anderson of Somerset; two sisters: Bernice (Dale) Koger of Eau Claire and Dolores Waterhouse of Chetek; grandchildren: Heather and Jezzicka Tweed, Ashlie (Mike) Kneifl, Derek (Jessica) Grant, Cody (Rebecca) Nicolas, Aaron and Aleisha Tweed, Eli Anderson; 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ole & Nellie Tweed; brother: Leroy Tweed, sister: Lillian Tweed, father-in-law: Dale Niceswanger; grandson: Kyle Tweed.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Lutheran Church in Sand Creek with a visitation one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be in Our Savior’s Cemetery in Sand Creek. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.