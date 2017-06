By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Although the last inspection of Colfax’s water system was completed 11 months ago and the state Department of Natural Resources only conducts those inspections once every three years, the village was inspected again last month.

“It’s an every-three-year survey … and we had one 11 months ago,” said Rand Bates, director of public works, at the Colfax Village Board’s June 12 meeting.

The DNR has a new person covering Colfax, he said.