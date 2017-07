By LeAnn R. Ralph

TOWN OF ROCK CREEK — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved re-issuing a Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit (WPDES) for Cranberry Creek Dairy in southern Dunn County that will allow the dairy to expand to 7,250 animal units.

The DNR issued the permit for Cranberry Creek July 21, and the WPDES permit will expire June 30, 2022.