By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City dental clinic changed hands from one Hilltopper to another at the end of last month.

Dr. Charles “Skip” Rasmussen sent a letter to his patients early last month to inform them he was retiring at the end of May after 45 years of providing care. The letter also let patients know Dr. Rochelle Ashleson, formerly Rochelle Wink, would be taking over the practice.