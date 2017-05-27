Colfax Village employees responded quickly to water problems that caused boil water order

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Although village residents were under a “boil water” order from Saturday morning, June 10, until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, village employees responded to the problem right away Saturday morning.

Village employees started working on the problem as soon as it was discovered, said Gary Stene, village president, at the Colfax Village Board’s June 12 meeting.

According to the precautionary boil water advisory, a water system computer error caused a loss of pressure in the Colfax water system on Saturday, June 10.