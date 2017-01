By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Village Board has approved proceeding with Requests For Proposals for a new rail spur in Colfax.

The RFPs would not focus on the actual design and installation of a rail spur, but rather, would focus on costs for engineering services and for grant writing, said Scott Gunnufson, village president, at the Colfax Village Board’s December 27 meeting.