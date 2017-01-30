By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 20-year-old Colfax man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault and child enticement in Dunn County and has been sentenced to incarceration and extended supervision in St. Croix County on revoked probation for a felony conviction of animal cruelty.

Micah Allen Minor was scheduled January 24 for a plea hearing in Dunn County on one misdemeanor count of having sex with child age 16 or older and one felony count of child enticement with sexual contact and in St. Croix County was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on revocation of probation for a felony conviction of mistreating an animal and causing death and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.