Colfax hit-and-run driver charged with two felonies

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 37-year-old Colfax woman accused of hitting Linda Salazar, owner of Mom’s Restaurant and Pub, while Salazar was walking to the restaurant around 5:30 a.m. December 9 has been charged with two felonies.

Jami A. Golden made an initial appearance in Dunn County Circuit Court before Judge Rod Smeltzer January 3 on one felony count of hit and run involving great bodily harm and one felony count of reckless driving causing great bodily harm.