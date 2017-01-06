«
»

Colfax hit-and-run driver charged with two felonies

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE  —  A 37-year-old Colfax woman accused of hitting Linda Salazar, owner of Mom’s Restaurant and Pub, while Salazar was walking to the restaurant around 5:30 a.m. December 9 has been charged with two felonies. 

Jami A. Golden made an initial appearance in Dunn County Circuit Court before Judge Rod Smeltzer January 3 on one felony count of hit and run involving great bodily harm and one felony count of reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

This content is for members only.


Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed.

Password Reset

Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.