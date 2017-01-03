Colfax grapplers travel to Northern Badger tournament

By Cara L. Dempski

RIVER FALLS — Two Colfax wrestlers competed for the Bloomer/Colfax Blackhawks wrestling team in the 2016 Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in River Falls last Thursday and Friday.

Sophomore Tommy Anderson and senior Cole Olson competed in the two-day annual event held December 29 and 30 at River Falls High School.

Olson, competing at 195 pounds, placed fifth to garner the second highest finish of any Bloomer/Colfax grappler at this year’s Northern Badger. Anderson went 1-2 and was eliminated after the first day of competition.

Olson won his first two matches of the tournament with an opening-round fall over Zac Ottarson of River Falls followed by a 13-3 major decision against Dominick Ippolite from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm.

The 195-pound wrestler moved into the quarterfinal round but fell to Lucas Ingold from Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal on a fall in 1:02.

The Colfax senior would rebound to win his next three matches including the fifth-place bout on the second day.

Olson took on Luke Gregerson of Northwestern in the fourth consolation round, pinning him for six points at the 1:40 mark. The fifth-round consolation match pitted Olson against Spooner’s Hunter Peterson, where he again managed a pin at 1:40 for the win.

He took on Krishon Williams from Flambeau in the fifth-place match, besting the Falcon wrestler with a 4-2 decision to take fifth place overall at 195 pounds.

Anderson wrestled at 170 pounds after competing prior to the match at 182 pounds. He took on Durand’s Dalton Hartung in the opening round and lost on a fall. He then beat Carlos Perez of Glenwood City in the first consolation round with a fall but was then eliminated after dropping his second consolation match to River Falls’ Tyler Johnson.

Bloomer’s Collin Bungartz had the Blackhawks’ top finish as he took third at 160 pounds. Jared Stoll placed tenth at 120 pounds.

As a team, Bloomer/Colfax finished 11th in the Division 1 (larger school) standings and were 25th overall in the 41-team tournament.

The Blackhawk wrestling team will hit the mats again January 14 when it travels to an invitational in Ladysmith.