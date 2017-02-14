Colfax grapplers grab two second-place finishes at regionals

By Cara L. Dempski

ELLSWORTH — The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team was the first to journey into the WIAA state tournament series for winter sports at both schools as it participated in regional competition this past Saturday.

The Bloomer/Colfax Blackhawks competed in the WIAA Division 2 Regional meet held at Ellsworth High School on February 11. The Blackhawks placed fourth out of six teams with 141 points, and are sending three wrestlers to individual sectionals at Amery this Saturday, February 18.