By Cara L. Dempski

BLOOMER — Four Colfax wrestlers matched up against Superior wrestlers last week in Bloomer and all four won their respective matches.

Austyn Bartz, Cole Olson, Tommy Anderson and Mitchel Harmon all pitted their skills against Spartan wrestlers from Superior. Olson, Anderson and Harmon competed in scored matches and assisted the Blackhawk team to a 49-27 takedown of Superior on January 20.