Colfax girls’ hoopsters log big win over Elmwood-Plum City, lose to West Salem

By Cara L. Dempski

COLFAX — The Colfax girls’ basketball team opened 2017 with a big conference win when they hosted the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves January 5.

The Vikings laid waste to the Wolves with a 63-21 victory to pick up their third straight win. But the streak ended just two days later when they fell at home to West Salem.

The Colfax Lady cagers put up a fight against the Panthers in their Saturday, January 7 non-conference showdown, but were not able to overcome the defensive pressure or high-speed offense presented by West Salem and wound up falling to the Cats 50-39.