Colfax girls’ basketball comes up short against Durand

By Cara L. Dempski

COLFAX — The Vikings’ head girls’ basketball coach, Joe Doucette, is a positive person who rarely has anything bad to say about the students he works with in Colfax.

The former teacher is someone who can find a silver lining in even the darkest of clouds. So it was a little surprising to hear him use the words “could not” when describing the Vikings’ 56-48 home loss to Durand on January 19.