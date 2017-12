By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — If an F-3 tornado were to strike Colfax during the Colfax Free Fair would Colfax and Dunn County personnel be prepared?

The answer is — yes.

The Village of Colfax and several Dunn County agencies held a tabletop exercise July 25 to do a test run of the Colfax Emergency Operations Plan to find out where there are gaps and inefficiencies.