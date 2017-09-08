Colfax boys fall to Durand, finish conference at .500

By Cara L. Dempski

DURAND — There was one point in the 2017-2018 season when Colfax was looking at a potential Dunn-St. Croix championship.

But that was before losing senior Treyton Teige for several games due to a sprained ankle, and then junior George Scharlau for the season due to a broken arm.

The Vikings have been in most games they’ve played since both players were injured, but have not always been able to get over the hump. The team regained Teige in time for last week’s final conference contest at Durand, and put up quite a fight, losing by just 68-59 to the conference champions.