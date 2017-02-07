Colfax boys’ basketball upended in Boyceville

By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — The last time the Viking boys played the Boyceville Bulldogs, Colfax scored a lopsided 62-33 victory.

So it is safe to say Colfax’s hopes were high when they traveled to Boyceville this past Friday, February 3. Those hopes were dashed at the end of regulation when Boyceville turned the tables in a big way, beating the Vikings 55-50. It was the Bulldogs’ second consecutive conference win after starting 0-8.