Colfax boys basketball team trampled by Hilltoppers, wins in Turtle Lake

By Cara L. Dempski

The Colfax boys’ basketball head coach Garrett Maas and his team knew the Glenwood City squad was a better team than its 1-9 record indicated.

Last Friday, the Hilltoppers proved just that with a 71-64 victory over the Vikings. It was Colfax’s fourth conference loss of the year and dropped the team to 1-4 in the Dunn-St. Croix.

The Vikings hoped to add a win to their record against the Turtle Lake Lakers on January 14. Despite the conference loss to the Hilltoppers, Colfax turned around and played a healthy game against the Lakers to win 64-48.