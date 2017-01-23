Colfax boys’ basketball drops to 1-5 in D-SC with loss to Mondovi

By Cara L. Dempski

MONDOVI — The Colfax boys’ basketball team has been playing more and more often as a cohesive team in recent weeks. Head coach Garrett Maas said he was impressed with how the team was starting to play together.

The Vikings sailed to Mondovi for a match-up with the Buffaloes last Friday, January 20 looking for a victory but came up short, losing for the fourth time in the past six games, 58-47 to the team in blue. The loss dropped the Vikings to 1-5 in the Dunn-St. Croix and 4-9 overall.