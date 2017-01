By Cara L. Dempski

STRUM — The Colfax boys’ basketball team has not won a game since it December 9 beating of Boyceville, but the Vikings came oh so close to getting their third victory of the season against the Eleva-Strum Cardinals last week.

Colfax lost a 41-40, double overtime heartbreaker in its December 30 non-conference tilt played in Strum.