Colfax approves paying for new salt shed from undesignated fund — for now

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — With the fall season just around the corner, the Colfax Village Board has approved paying for the new salt-sand shed out of the undesignated fund.

The Colfax Village Board had originally planned to pay for the new salt-sand shed with money obtained from selling the lot on Evergreen Street where the old salt-sand shed had been located.

But, as they say — “time’s a-wastin’” — and at the July 24 meeting, village board members approved paying for the new structure from the undesignated fund in order to get the salt-sand shed built before the snow flies.