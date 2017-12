By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Instead of invoicing for individual supplies, the Colfax Rescue Squad’s new fee schedule will now include supplies in the base rate.

The Colfax Village Board approved the new fee schedule at the December 11 meeting.

Don Knutson, director of the Colfax Rescue Squad, proposed including supplies in the base rate at the rescue squad’s annual meeting at the end of August.