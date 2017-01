By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — If Marshfield Clinic decides to open in Colfax at the location on High Street, the Colfax Village Board is prepared to donate $7,000 toward remodeling the facility.

Scott Polenz of Marshfield Clinic, along with other Marshfield Clinic staff, held a public forum in Colfax at the Viking Bowl in October to talk about the possibility of Marshfield opening a clinic here.