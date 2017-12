By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Skaters at the Tom Prince Memorial Park ice rink will be receiving a brand new warming house for Christmas.

The Colfax Village Board accepted the offer of Timber Technologies at the December 11 meeting to build a 14 x 16 foot warming house as part of Timber Tech’s Community Enrichment Program.

Dennis Warner of Timber Technologies presented the plans for the warming house to the village board.