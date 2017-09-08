Colfax 6th grade girls compete in state basketball tourney

The Colfax 6th grade girls basketball team participated in the Wisconsin State Invitational Championship Tournament hosted by Manitowoc and Merrill on February 10 and 11, 2018. This elite tournament, which is organized by The Great Northwest Basketball League, brought together 77 of the top community-based 6th grade girls basketball teams from all across the State of Wisconsin to play either 6 or 7 games over the two-day weekend. State Champions were crowned in four divisions: Division 1, Division 2, Division 3 and Division 4/5, based on the enrollment of the high school into which each team feeds.

The Colfax 6th grade team finished 16th in the Division 4/5 competition.