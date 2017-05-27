CMAR: Colfax stays under phosphorus limit on wastewater lagoons

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Village of Colfax’s wastewater treatment system has received an overall grade of “A” for 2016 on the Compliance Maintenance Annual Report, including staying under the limit for phosphorus.

The CMAR requires a resolution approved by the village board to confirm board members have reviewed the report before it can be sent to the state Department of Natural Resources, said Rand Bates, director of public works, at the Colfax Village Board’s June 12 meeting.