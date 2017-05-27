City has over $30,000 due in uncollected court fines

GLENWOOD CITY — The City Council learned from mayor John Larson Monday evening that the city has over $30,000 of uncollected fines on the books.

Larson told the council that attorney Ashley Heard of the Hudson firm of Nelson and Lundquist has been going through boxes of old Municipal Court records in an attempt to clean up those old records. The Municipal Court was abandoned by the City over a year ago.

This content is for members only. The mayor told the council, that, “Ashley found many, many citations, several years worth, that were not followed up on and fines not collected, amounting to over $30,000.” The mayor noted that there is a six-year limitation to those fines, but he indicated that those involved would be getting a letter in the mail.

Mayor Larson said Heard did a great job in sorting through boxes of old records and praised the council in “making the right decision in abolishing the local court.”

Support Fair Housing

The Council passed a resolution reaffirming the City of Glenwood City support for fair housing opportunities for all persons as cited in Title VIII of the Federal Civil Rights Act of 1968. Kevin Oium of Cedar Corporation informed the City Council that this was a requirement of the grant monies the city received for the construction of the new well along Third Street.

Another resolution that the city was to act on was one that would have vacated six feet on the east side of Industrial Park Drive to allow for an addition to Misty Meadows Woods Products. But City Public Works Director Dave Caress, along with Oium told the council that six feet was not enough room for the addition and that something like 16 to 20 feet of the street would be needed.

City Attorney Autumn Lindquist informed the council that because of the difference in the original posting of the proposed Resolution, that the city would have to start over on the vacating of the street.

In other city business Caress noted that the new blacktopping has been completed at the recycling center with costs coming under what had been budgeted. He also said that they hope to get started on replacing the retaining walls along First Street in August.

The Council also heard from Brent Standaert about the Summer Rec. Program and that work at Hinman Park noted at next month’s council meeting should have finished up with all the financial information for the Council. He also asked if the instructors that provide hunter education at the Community Center could be allowed to install a movie screen there to help with their program. The council gladly accepted their donation.

Marilyn Blumer, the local Library Director reported that the first six months of this year saw an increase in the number of checkouts and new patrons as compared to a year ago. Checkouts in the first six months of 2016 were 9,228 and this year they rose to 10,114 and 28 new patrons last year compared to 43 this year. She also spoke about the attendance at the programs held at the library in June. She acknowledged that Countryside Co-op had donated cookies and pizza for the teen fun night.

Police chief Robert Darwin noted that the annual Bike Safety program held last month was a success and that they gave away four bikes and helmets. He also informed the Council that the department is now on Facebook to get information out to the public. He also reported on the no parking signs that would be erected on City streets during the fair. Mayor Larson commented that, “we close too many streets for fair parking.”

And, finally, the Council approved a $2,000 donation to the Rustic Lore event, and approved the granting of Operator’s License to Terri J. Ross and Allison N. Curvello.