MADISON – John W. Vaudreuil, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Fallon Witherspoon, 27, Chicago, was sentenced on January 27 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to two years of probation for participating in a counterfeit gift card fraud scheme. Witherspoon pleaded guilty to this charge on November 4, 2016.

