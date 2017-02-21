Celebrate Red Cross Month by giving blood in March
During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.
Since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world. Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies.
