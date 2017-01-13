Casey J. Lavender-Wink, of Glenwood City, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8th.

He was born December 9, 1996 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Leona (Lavender) McCulloch and Dean and Shelley Wink. He attended Glenwood City High School graduating in 2015 and was working as a Directional Bore Operator and Assistant Foreman at TD&I Cable.

Casey was an avid hunter and enjoyed his time in the woods. He spent many hours maintaining food plots, building tree stands, monitoring trail cams and enjoying time in the woods with his Grandpa Bob.

Casey was quite the entrepreneur and spent his younger years caring for and raising chickens and sheep.

He was successful in all his ventures including his most recent project of restoring an IH 1066 tractor and sprucing up his beloved Dodge pickup.

Casey is preceded in death by Grandfather William James Lavender and Great Grandfather Clayton E. Storm. He is survived by his parents Dean and Shelley Wink and Tom and Leona McCulloch; his brothers Jordan Wink, Aaron Habisch, Dakota Luthe and his sister Samantha Wink, along with Stepbrother Tanner McCulloch and Stepsister Haili McCulloch. He’s also survived by his loving niece, Blake Wink and nephew Jameson Habisch. Casey also leaves his loving Grandparents; Tom and Judy Wink, Bob and Sue Olson, Bob and Dorene Deiss, Great Grandpa William Lavender, Sr.; many aunts, uncles, cousin and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father John Long as celebrant. Internment at the St. John’s cemetery. Friends and family may call on Friday, January 13th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to service on Saturday at St. John’s Church.